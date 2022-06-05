Comparing EBET (EBET) and Its Rivals

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EBET to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% EBET Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

10.5% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EBET has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET’s peers have a beta of -0.33, meaning that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EBET and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET Competitors 73 273 384 10 2.45

EBET presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.54%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 47.29%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EBET is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EBET and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.58 EBET Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 67.95

EBET’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EBET. EBET is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EBET beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About EBET (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

