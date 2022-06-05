Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) vs. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.57%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.86 $27.78 million $1.24 9.80 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 41.45% 11.32% 5.55% Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index, the S&P 500 Index, and a blended index composed of 80% FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index and 20% BofA Merrill Lynch REIT Preferred Securities Index. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. was formed on September 4, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

