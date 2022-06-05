Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.38. Amyris shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 25,763 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,616 shares of company stock valued at $116,101 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $760.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amyris by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Amyris by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amyris by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

