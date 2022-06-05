Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Down to $3.09

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $2.97. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 3,952 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $647.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

