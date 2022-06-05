Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $16.09

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $15.47. Couchbase shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

