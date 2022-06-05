Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Gap Down to $54.71

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.71, but opened at $52.46. Light & Wonder shares last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 312 shares.

LNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.55. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNW)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

