Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $21.37

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $20.49. Squarespace shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 251 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

