Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.92. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,728 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

