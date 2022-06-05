Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down to $75.37

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.37, but opened at $72.52. Micron Technology shares last traded at $69.97, with a volume of 309,164 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

