Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Down to $22.34

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $21.51. Bandwidth shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 2,156 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Bandwidth by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $15,654,000.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

