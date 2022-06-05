BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 3.8%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 3,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 784,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.19.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. Analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,731,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,153,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,714,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

