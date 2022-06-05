Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 2,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 989,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,961,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,551 shares of company stock worth $3,849,631 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

