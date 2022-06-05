Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 91,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,002,117 shares.The stock last traded at $7.41 and had previously closed at $7.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 562.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 232,839 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

