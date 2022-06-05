Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 154,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,184,384 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.56.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

