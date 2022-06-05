ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 3.8%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 573,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,892,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

