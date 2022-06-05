FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 390,637 shares.The stock last traded at $40.81 and had previously closed at $42.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,409,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

