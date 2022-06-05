OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,091 shares.The stock last traded at $1.35 and had previously closed at $1.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 940,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at about $3,477,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

