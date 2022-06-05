Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 286,567 shares.The stock last traded at $192.68 and had previously closed at $195.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

