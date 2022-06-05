Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 923,361 shares.The stock last traded at $4.20 and had previously closed at $4.20.

CBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.64). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

