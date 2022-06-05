Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 49,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,143,512 shares.The stock last traded at $94.97 and had previously closed at $94.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Cerner by 148.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 149,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 89,168 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Cerner by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cerner by 55.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

