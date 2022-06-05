MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 4.3%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 19,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,099,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get MannKind alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.93.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.