Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) to “Buy”

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a federally chartered stock holding company established to be the holding company for Northeast Community Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp’s business activity is the ownership of the outstanding capital stock of the Bank. Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC is the Company’s federally chartered mutual holding company parent. As a mutual holding company, the MHC is a non-stock company that has as its members the depositors of the Bank. The Company operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory. Northeast Community Bank operates six full-service offices in New York and a loan production office in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $11.21 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $183.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Thomas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,495.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $267,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,248 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

