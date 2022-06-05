Head to Head Contrast: GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and Perimeter Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies $970.10 million 2.37 $21.20 million $0.21 147.62 Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A

GCP Applied Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies 1.59% 6.29% 2.93% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and Perimeter Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Perimeter Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perimeter Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than GCP Applied Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies beats Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCP Applied Technologies (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. Its Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, INTEGRITANK, and RIW brands; residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, VYCOR, and ULTRA brands; fire protection materials under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts for repair and remediation in waterproofing and soil stabilization applications under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, DE NEEF, and PURe brands; cementitious grouts and mortars used for under filling and gap filling under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products, such as flooring moisture barriers and installation products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

