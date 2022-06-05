Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCFLF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.88) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €8.00 ($8.60) to €7.50 ($8.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

