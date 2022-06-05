TheStreet Lowers Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Sonic Foundry stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Sonic Foundry has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.70.
Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%.
Sonic Foundry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Foundry (SOFO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.