TheStreet Lowers Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Sonic Foundry stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Sonic Foundry has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.

