Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$90.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRMLF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.