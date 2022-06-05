WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$184.00 Price Target at Desjardins

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

WSPOF opened at $116.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

