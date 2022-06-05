Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

VWAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($290.32) to €280.00 ($301.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $22.52 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

