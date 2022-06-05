Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRNOF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

VRNOF stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Verano has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

