Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.96

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 24071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

