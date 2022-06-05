Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $9.07. Arko shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 50,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

