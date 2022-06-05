Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Salesforce, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

CRM opened at $184.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.