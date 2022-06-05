SES AI (NYSE:SES) & Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Head-To-Head Review

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SES AI alerts:

This table compares SES AI and Polar Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A Polar Power $16.90 million 2.28 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SES AI and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36% Polar Power -3.64% -2.80% -2.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polar Power beats SES AI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Polar Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.