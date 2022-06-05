Financial Analysis: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -1.61, meaning that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ferroglobe and Cerro Grande Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 5.76% 43.57% 9.65% Cerro Grande Mining N/A -6.02% 31.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ferroglobe and Cerro Grande Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Cerro Grande Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.78 billion 0.81 -$110.62 million $0.62 12.45 Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Cerro Grande Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Cerro Grande Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

About Cerro Grande Mining (Get Rating)

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, copper, and industrial mineral deposits. It holds interests in Tordillo project, which covers an area of 6,632 hectares located to the southwest of Pimenton; and limestone deposits, including Catedral and Cal Norte. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Providencia, Chile.

