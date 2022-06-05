Head-To-Head Contrast: RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) & Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and RINO International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.53%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than RINO International.

Risk and Volatility

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RINO International has a beta of -4.35, indicating that its share price is 535% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and RINO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23% RINO International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and RINO International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 129.23 -$81.51 million N/A N/A RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RINO International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats RINO International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About RINO International (Get Rating)

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

