Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Financial Contrast

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Gecina alerts:

74.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gecina and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust -10.26% -3.97% -1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gecina and Office Properties Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $725.68 million N/A $1.00 billion N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $576.48 million 1.75 -$8.18 million ($1.23) -16.93

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gecina and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 3 6 0 2.67 Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Gecina presently has a consensus target price of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.49%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Gecina.

Summary

Gecina beats Office Properties Income Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gecina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.