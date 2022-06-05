Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) to “Buy”

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of GEGYY stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

