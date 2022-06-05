Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $36.14. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 3,676 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calavo Growers by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calavo Growers by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $670.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

