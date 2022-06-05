RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 15,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,043,690 shares.The stock last traded at $307.35 and had previously closed at $301.94.

The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.21.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

