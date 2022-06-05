TD Securities Lowers Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $3.43 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

