Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLF opened at $18.70 on Friday. Ansell has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.
Ansell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ansell (ANSLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.