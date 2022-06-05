Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLF opened at $18.70 on Friday. Ansell has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Ansell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

