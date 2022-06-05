SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $226.95, but opened at $218.50. SiTime shares last traded at $219.87, with a volume of 2 shares.

Specifically, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $904,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,300 shares in the company, valued at $110,939,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,936,148 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 115.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,563,000 after purchasing an additional 823,952 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $79,076,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SiTime by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SiTime by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

