Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.73.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

DKS stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,873,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

