Contrasting Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) & FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

This table compares Cresco Labs and FitLife Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.22 N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands $21.74 million 2.25 $8.71 million $2.15 5.00

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cresco Labs and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 320.51%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69% FitLife Brands 37.31% 39.94% 30.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About FitLife Brands (Get Rating)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.