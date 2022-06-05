Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $17.58

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $16.73. Quanterix shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

The company has a market cap of $615.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,423,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,168 shares of company stock valued at $176,421. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 151.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 78.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after buying an additional 562,047 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 32.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

