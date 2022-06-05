Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $21.72

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $20.73. Lemonade shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 1,068 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The company’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

