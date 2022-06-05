KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $19.60. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 84,198 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 519,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. State Street Corp increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

