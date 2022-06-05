LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Down to $115.25

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.25, but opened at $108.68. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $107.70, with a volume of 5,583 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.08.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.