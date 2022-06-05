GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $44.90

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $42.95. GitLab shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 2,269 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $20,027,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

