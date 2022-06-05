Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $18.23

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $17.06. Veracyte shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 11,929 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.
The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,440,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,299,000.
About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
