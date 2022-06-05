Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $18.23

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $17.06. Veracyte shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 11,929 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,440,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,299,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

